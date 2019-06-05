Canning Fok Buys 50,000 Shares of Hutchison (HTA) Stock

Hutchison (ASX:HTA) insider Canning Fok bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$73.42 ($52.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,670,750.00 ($2,603,368.79).

Canning Fok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Canning Fok bought 100,000 shares of Hutchison stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$74.41 ($52.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,440,900.00 ($5,277,234.04).

Shares of ASX:HTA remained flat at $A$0.13 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.58. Hutchison has a 1 year low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of A$0.22 ($0.16).

Hutchison Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, through its 50% interest in Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited, provides mobile telecommunications services under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in North Sydney, Australia. Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V.

