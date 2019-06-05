Capita (CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Capita to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capita from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.70 ($2.10).

CPI opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 100.70 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83.

In other Capita news, insider Patrick Butcher bought 121,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33). Also, insider John Cresswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,810.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 131,382 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,097.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

