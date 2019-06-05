CGI Inc (GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CGI has a 12-month low of C$61.73 and a 12-month high of C$77.22.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

