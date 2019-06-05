Charter Trust Co. Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3708 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

