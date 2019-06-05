Chegg (CHGG) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,714 shares in the company, valued at $733,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 40,516 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,666,017.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,857 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,057. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 61.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 68.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

