Chemed Co. (CHE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 184.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE opened at $335.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $341.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $241,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,781 shares of company stock worth $2,896,560. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

