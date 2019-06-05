Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CHG stock opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13). The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £18,144 ($23,708.35). Also, insider Stephen King bought 35,500 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £51,475 ($67,261.20).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.