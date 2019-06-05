Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 117.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,403,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $662.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $727.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total value of $3,305,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $29,358,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

