CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $53.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

