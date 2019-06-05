CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (BCE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,933,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BCE by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,027 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,553,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $63,915,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BCE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,781,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,882,000 after purchasing an additional 988,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.82%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

