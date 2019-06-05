City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of BYM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

