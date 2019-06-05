Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 166,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/clarkston-capital-partners-llc-acquires-1000-shares-of-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.