ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 63,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

