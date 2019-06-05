Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Coherent by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 455,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coherent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.11 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. Coherent’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

