Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

CNK opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

