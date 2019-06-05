Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colgate surpassed the industry year to date owing to a robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2019. This marked the second straight quarter of sales beat and third positive earnings surprise of the last five quarters. Robust volumes and favorable pricing aided organic sales growth in the quarter. In 2019, the company expects benefits of pricing and productivity programs to considerably offset rise in raw material costs. Accelerated investments in brands, strong innovation, and expansion in new markets and channels, is likely to aid sales in 2019. However, the company is plagued with a soft margins and currency headwinds for a while now. Increased raw material and packaging costs as well as higher SG&A expenses are likely to hurt margins throughout 2019. Further, adverse currency should mar earnings and sales in 2019.”

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CL. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Shares of CL opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,711 shares of company stock worth $25,087,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.