Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 16,600 Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 322,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $878,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,746 shares of company stock worth $13,090,676 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -639.29, a PEG ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

