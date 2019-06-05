Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

