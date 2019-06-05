Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Commscope were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,285. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

