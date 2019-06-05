Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,700 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PFSweb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PFSweb by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PFSweb by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.62. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.25%.

In other news, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig acquired 6,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $34,614.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,614.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig acquired 9,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $49,537.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,292. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PFSweb in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

