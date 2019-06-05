Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $237,000 Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 92.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $4,812,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,522 shares of company stock worth $8,371,159. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-has-237000-position-in-insperity-inc-nsp.html.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.