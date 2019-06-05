Consensus Price Hits $0.0015 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Consensus has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $39,442.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00077202 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00181240 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006542 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

