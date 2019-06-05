Contrasting POET Technologies (POETF) & Spi Energy (SPI)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -419.83% -69.03% -58.77% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Spi Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 20.74 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.67 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.33 -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Spi Energy has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spi Energy beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

