CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

CTK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 91,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,205. CooTek has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/cootek-cayman-ctk-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.