Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

