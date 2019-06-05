Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. GMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.67 on Monday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365,392 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold by 71.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,407,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.