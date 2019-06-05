Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) PT Set at C$8.50 by National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) received a C$8.50 price objective from analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.91.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$6.39 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

