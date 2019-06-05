Cosan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CZZ)

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 518% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Cosan by 233.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 2,944.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of CZZ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cosan has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.18.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

