Coupa Software (COUP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.24.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $116.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $103,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,556 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,110 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coupa Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

