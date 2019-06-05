Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 259.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,447,000 after acquiring an additional 726,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after purchasing an additional 467,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $19,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,014,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 722,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 187,408 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “positive” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -167.79 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $103,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $5,909,640.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,913,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,556 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,110. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/coupa-software-inc-coup-position-lifted-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.