Credo Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Credo has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $4,061.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credo token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinBene, BitMart and OTCBTC. In the last week, Credo has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00393122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.02931776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00149489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000817 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, BitMart, CoinBene and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.