Cryptonite (XCN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $387,123.00 and $71.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,823.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.00 or 0.03154544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.05151146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.01328527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01096671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00104328 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.01004123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00332051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

