Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Cryptrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Cryptrust has a market cap of $10,386.00 and approximately $2,194.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00401305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.02746076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00148151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cryptrust Token Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,592,788,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Cryptrust Token Trading

Cryptrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

