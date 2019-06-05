CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,564 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

