CubeSmart (CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.01

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 89624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,530 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $96,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

