Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

