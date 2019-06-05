Cybg (CYBG) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBG. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cybg from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Cybg to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Investec cut Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.42 ($3.14).

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 182.55 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.71.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

