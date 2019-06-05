Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 268.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $632,742 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/cypress-semiconductor-co-cy-stake-raised-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.