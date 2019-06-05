DA Davidson Cuts BOX (BOX) Price Target to $19.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

BOX stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. BOX has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 445.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,950. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

