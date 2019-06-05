Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) PT Raised to GBX 581

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 562 ($7.34) to GBX 581 ($7.59) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DMGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital raised Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price (up previously from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677.38 ($8.85).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 736 ($9.62) on Monday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 781 ($10.21). The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.