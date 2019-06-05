Dajin Resources (DJI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Dajin Resources Corp (CVE:DJI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 133350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Dajin Resources (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. The company explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. It holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 3,202 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada; 278 placer claims covering 2,262 hectares in the Alkali Lake region of Esmeralda County, Nevada; and exploration or exploitation concessions covering 93,000 hectares primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basin in Argentina, as well as a 65% joint venture interest in the Cowtrail Mineral Property consisting of 34 mineral claims located in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia.

