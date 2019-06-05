Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $130.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

