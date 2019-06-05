DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,093 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

In related news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $135,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $3,487,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,215 shares of company stock worth $16,597,535. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 197.66% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

