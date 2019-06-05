Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.24.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/deutsche-bank-ag-decreases-stake-in-fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-fenc.html.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.