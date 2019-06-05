Deutsche Bank AG Has $105,000 Position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CPI Aerostructures were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CVU stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Has $105,000 Position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/deutsche-bank-ag-has-105000-position-in-cpi-aerostructures-inc-cvu.html.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.