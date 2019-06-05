Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

