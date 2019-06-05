DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.64.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

