Digitalcoin Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $76,194.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 32,639,593 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

