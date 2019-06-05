DigixDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $63.78 million and $2.69 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $31.89 or 0.00408310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Huobi and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00387655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.02760882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00149299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Radar Relay, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

