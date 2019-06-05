Diligent Investors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

